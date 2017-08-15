Hamas funds seized, money trails exposed

It has been disclosed that joint activities of the Shabak Israel Security Agency and the Israel Police have recently exposed Hamas money trails, in which terror funds were transferred to the families of Hamas terrorists, including those carrying out serious attacks.

These trails are run by Hamas operatives in Gaza, whose goal is to encourage terrorism and provide an "economic back" for the families of terrorists.

Intelligence information relayed by the ISA led to the seizure of funds or their equivalents, amounting to more than 130,000 shekels, which had been transferred from Hamas to Jerusalem residents. Subsequently, a large-scale search was carried out in the houses of money-launderers, and NIS 100,000 in cash and a private car were seized.