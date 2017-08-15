Erdan: Salah is a danger to the public

Minister of Public Safety Gilad Erdan has responded to the arrest of Sheikh Raed Salah on suspicion of incitement by saying, "Instigator Raed Salah led a movement that was outlawed because of its extremist ideology that caused acts of murder and terror. It was not for nothing that I advanced the bringing of his movement outside of the law."

Erdan continued, "Salah expressed himself in a way that encourages extremism and understanding of low-down violence and acts of murder, and therefore constitutes a danger to the public. I hope that this time he will be brought to justice and be sent for an extended time behind bars."