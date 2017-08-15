Gabbay backs forces, coexistence following Salah arrest

Chairman Avi Gabbai of the Labor Party has responded to the arrest of Sheikh Raed Salah on suspicion of incitement by saying, "I back the security forces for the arrest of Ra'ad Salah, a man who encourages hatred and is engaged in inflaming the atmosphere," adding that "a determined struggle is needed against inciteful extremists to eradicate and cut off violence."

Gabbai said, "Arab society in Israel is an inseparable part of the state and we must strengthen and tighten our shared life with the Arab public in Israel and resew the stitches that have been torn with this public in recent years. We, as leaders, have the responsibility to act accordingly."