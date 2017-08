08:17 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Bridge collapse: Dead truck driver identified It has been disclosed that the truck driver closed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge over Highway 4 Monday evening was 58-year-old Eli Hai Tadari of Holon. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs