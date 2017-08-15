Report: Barak intends to return to Labor Party

Former prime minister Ehud Barak and Labor Party Chairman Avi Gabbay are negotiating to bring Barak into the party for the upcoming elections, according to Yisrael Hayom.

Barak has yet to announce whether he will return to politics, but a plan is being formulated between the two, under which Barak will head the "security cadre" initiated by Gabbay. Barak is expected to give up the possibility of heading the party as a candidate for prime minister, while Gabbay will take advantage of one of his reserved spots on his candidate list for the former defense minister, who would be a candidate to return to that post if Labor is in the government.