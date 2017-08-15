Arrested inciter is Sheikh Raed Salah

The alleged central inciter of the Islamic Movement arrested by police Tuesday morning on suspicion of incitement, as well as support of and activity in an illegal association is Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the movement's outlawed northern branch. His name was not mentioned in an earlier police statement.

The police said that on several occasions, all of them after the movement was outlawed, Salah spoke to the public and published a series of statements in the media regarding the movement's worldview. An examination of all the material indicates that some of the statements raise suspicion of the commission of the said offenses, which led to the authorization of the investigation.