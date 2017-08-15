Police arrest a major Islamic Movement instigator

The police department's national crimes unit detained a key inciter in the Islamic Movement for questioning with a warning of prosecution on suspicion of incitement and support and activity in an illegal association.

The investigation is being run in conjunction with the Shabak Israel Security Agency and was opened with the approval of the State Attorney's Office as required for incitement offenses, and the Attorney General's opinion. Following the developments in the investigation, it will be decided whether to bring the suspect to court for a hearing.