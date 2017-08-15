The New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston was vandalized on Monday, for the second time in two months.
According to the Boston Herald, police arrested a suspect in the vandalism. They said the suspected smashed a glass panel on the memorial.
Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17
Boston Holocaust Memorial vandalized again
