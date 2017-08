04:13 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 North Korea's Kim puts Guam attack on hold North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is holding off on attacking Guam – for now. Kim received a report from his army on its plans to fire missiles toward Guam on Monday night, and said he will watch the actions of the United States for a while longer before making a decision, Reuters reported, citing the North's official news agency KCNA. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs