Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17

Report: Sheikh Raed Salah arrested

The leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Raed Salah, was arrested on Monday night at his home in Umm al-Fahm, Palestinian Authority media reported.