The work on Highway 4 following the collapse of the bridge near Bnei Brak will continue throughout the night, Israel Police said on Monday night.

Highway 4 remains closed in both directions from the Geha interchange to the Aluf Sadeh interchange. The exit from the Givat Shmuel interchange (Bar-Ilan) on Route 471 is closed to the north. The exit from the Aluf Sadeh interchange to Highway 4 northbound is closed as well.