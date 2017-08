02:44 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 UN: No room for anti-Semitism and xenophobia The United Nations on Monday condemned violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. "We're against all racism and bigotry. We believe that there must be no place in our societies for the violent racism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia and discrimination that we've seen in Charlottesville, Virginia that we've seen in recent days," said UN spokesman Farhan Haq. ► ◄ Last Briefs