00:24 Reported News Briefs Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 Av 23, 5777 , 15/08/17 60-year-old man dead in Highway 4 bridge collapse Magen David Adom paramedics on Monday night pronounced dead a 60-year-old man who was trapped in the truck on which a bridge collapsed on Highway 4.