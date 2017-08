The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday that the FBI arrested an Oklahoma man for allegedly trying to detonate what he thought was a vehicle bomb at a bank in downtown Oklahoma City, CNN reports.

The arrest took place on Saturday. A criminal complaint filed Sunday alleges that the 23-year-old man, Jerry Drake Varnell, tried to detonate what he believed was a van full of explosives that he had parked next to an Oklahoma City bank and was arrested after the attempt, at around 1:00 a.m.