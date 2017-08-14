Fire and rescue services were able on Monday evening to pull the truck that was trapped under the rubble of the bridge on Highway 4, near Bnei Brak.
Two people were trapped in the truck. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17
Rescue services pull truck that was trapped underneath collapsed bridge
