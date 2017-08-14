Arieh Eldad blasts Peace Now for slamming JNF

Former Member of Knesset Arieh Eldad has criticized the leftist Peace Now movement for criticizing the Keren Kayemet L'Yisrael-Jewish National Fund's recent advertisement for an employee who would take care of acquiring land from Arabs in Judea and Samaria who wanted to sell their property.

On Sunday, Peace Now said in Hebrew (with a variation on its English page) "It is very unfortunate that KKL-JNF has decided to return to the dubious and tricky realm of purchasing land from Palestinians in the territories. This is a black stain on the JNF's magnificent record ... The purchase of land for the settlements undermines the chances of reaching peace and a two-state solution and threatens the Zionist vision."

Noting the JNF's original goal of purchasing land for Jewish settlement, Professor Eldad said, "The Israeli left can oppose the establishment of settlements in Judea and Samaria. But to call the redemption of lands from Arabs and their allocation to the Jews a 'black stain' and a 'threat to the Zionist vision' is a disgrace to the intelligentsia. Hello! This is precisely the 'glorious record of the Jewish National Fund.' Learn history, you ignorant hypocrites."