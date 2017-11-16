Bnei Brak bridge brought down by truck's too-high crane

The Netivei Yisrael National Transport Infrastructure Company announced that the pedestrian bridge over Highway 4 in Bnei Brak collapsed as a result of a powerful hit by a truck's crane which was raised to an illegal height.

Yehuda Natanel, deputy director of the maintenance division at Netivei Yisrael, said, "At this time, special engineering teams are carrying out all the necessary actions for rapid and professional clearing of the road, which will be opened to traffic by the morning hours, after approval by the authorized professionals."