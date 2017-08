20:47 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Incoming commander: Air Force role expanding General Amikam Norkin took command of the Israel Air Force on Monday evening. At a ceremony to mark the occasion, he said, "The changing Middle East, the global changes in the balance of forces and the changing of the battlefield - all continue to expand the responsibility and mission of the Air Force." ► ◄ Last Briefs