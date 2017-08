20:33 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Rabbis call The Forward 'an embarrassment to Jewish journalism' Read more The left-wing Jewish newspaper had called the leader of the Zionist Organization of America a "bigger threat" to Jews than Linda Sarsour and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs