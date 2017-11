20:20 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Truck driver in serious condition A man was seriously injured after the truck he was driving collided with a bridge on Highway 4 near Givat Shmuel, causing the bridge to collapse on the road. A Magen David Adom team is on scene, providing medical care to the truck driver. Traffic on Route 4 has been blocked in both directions. Watch video ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 14, 08:20 PM, 8/14/2017