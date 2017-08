20:10 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Bridge collapses on truck in Bnei Brak A pedestrian bridge collapsed on Highway 4 near the Ramat Elchanan neighborhood of Bnei Brak a short time ago. The bridge trapped a truck driver who was passing underneath it when it collapsed. According to volunteers on scene the trapped driver is conscious but his exact medical condition and status is unknown. ► ◄ Last Briefs