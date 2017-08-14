The Coastal Highway (Route 2) re-opened to northbound traffic, Monday evening, after it was blocked for 90 minutes by disabled people demonstrating for a larger government allowance.
Traffic remained congested because of the prolonged blockage.
Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17
Northbound Route 2 re-opened at Yakum Interchange
