Outgoing Air Force Commander Amir Eshel said, Monday evening, "The Air Force gives the Israel Defense Forces unprecedented power," according to Yediot Ahronot.

Speaking at the ceremony for handing over command of the Air Force to General Amikam Norkin, Eshel continued, "Our enemies do not imagine its quality and scope. If we have to fight, they will be seriously surprised by our timing and the results."