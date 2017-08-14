Anti-Semitic signs removed from Swiss hotel

Israeli ambassador to Switzerland, Yaakov Kedar, has informed Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely that anti-Semitic signs have been removed from an apartment hotel in the southern resort of Arosa. The ambassador will appeal to the Swiss Foreign Ministry for condemnation.

Hotovely had responded with shock to the signs, which she called "an anti-Semitic manifestation of the worst and ugliest kind." According to Hotovely, the woman who hung the signs should be brought to justice and authorities should not be satisfied with removing them. She added, "The manifestations of anti-Semitism in Europe have not, unfortunately, stopped and we must ensure that in such cases the punishment will produce effective deterrence for those who still harbor the anti-Semitic germ."