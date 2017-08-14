Hamas official: Israel trying to drag Gaza into war

Senior Hamas figure Ismail Radwan has told Al-Khalij Online, "Israel is trying to drag Gaza into a war whose outcome nobody knows," according to Channel 10 Television.

Referring to Hamas attack tunnels originating in Gaza, Radwan added: "The tunnels are an excuse to prepare the Israeli public and international public opinion for this war." Referring to Israel's barrier project around Gaza, he said, "All the Palestinian factions are totally opposed to the plan, because such a fence is like a new siege on the residents of the Strip."