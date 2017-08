18:25 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Sa'ar at Mount Hevron: 'Region is a historical gem' Read more Former minister Gideon Sa'ar opens his visit in ancient Susya and meets with residents. The senior Likud member says, "All Israeli students deserve to visit Mount Hevron." ► ◄ Last Briefs