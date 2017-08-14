Yad Vashem 'very concerned' about Charlottesville

The Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem said on Monday that it is "very concerned by the images, hateful rhetoric, and subsequent violence emanating from yesterday's (13 August 2017) rally in Charlottesville, Virginia."

Yad Vashem explained, "In our post-Holocaust global society, there is no room for racism or antisemitism. The anti-Jewish ideology of the Nazis was a precursor to the eventual murderous policy and extermination of six million Jews. These images are yet another reminder that we must remain vigilant about educating the public regarding hatred and xenophobia." The statement concluded, "Yad Vashem is determined to continue raising public awareness on this topic through its vast educational and commemorative activities. The memory of the Holocaust – and its meanings today – is more relevant than ever to our society worldwide."