17:50 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Brush fire near Tiberias hot springs A man and a woman suffered moderately from smoke inhalation following a brush fire near the Tiberias hot springs. Paramedics from Magend David Adom and United Hatzalah gave them medical treatment and evacuated them to hospital.