17:50
News BriefsAv 22, 5777 , 14/08/17
Brush fire near Tiberias hot springs
A man and a woman suffered moderately from smoke inhalation following a brush fire near the Tiberias hot springs. Paramedics from Magend David Adom and United Hatzalah gave them medical treatment and evacuated them to hospital.
