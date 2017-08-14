17:50
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17

Brush fire near Tiberias hot springs

A man and a woman suffered moderately from smoke inhalation following a brush fire near the Tiberias hot springs. Paramedics from Magend David Adom and United Hatzalah gave them medical treatment and evacuated them to hospital.

