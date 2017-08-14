17:08
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17

Remand of Steinmetz, Silberstein extended 3 days

The Magistrate's Court in Rishon Letzion has extended by three days the detention of Strategic Advisor Tal Silberstein and billionaire businessman Benny Steinmetz on suspicion of money laundering.

