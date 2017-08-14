The Magistrate's Court in Rishon Letzion has extended by three days the detention of Strategic Advisor Tal Silberstein and billionaire businessman Benny Steinmetz on suspicion of money laundering.
Remand of Steinmetz, Silberstein extended 3 days
