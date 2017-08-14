7 southern firms closed temporarily for hiring illegals

The police have distributed seven administrative closure orders to businesses in the Bedouin areas of southern Israel who employed illegal residents.
According to the orders, businesses will be closed for periods from 15 to 30 days.
