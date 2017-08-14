Molcho enjoys trust, esteem of senior political figures

The Prime Minister's Office has responded to a petition which seeks to stop the work of attorney Yitzhak Molcho as the special envoy of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu by saying, "Attorney Yitzhak Molcho is employed by the Prime Minister's Office as a special envoy for political matters, in accordance with a plan formulated and approved by the then deputy attorney general, which includes, among other things, an arrangement to prevent conflict of interest."

A statement by the office noted, "Molcho deals with the most sensitive political issues for the advancement of the interests of the state of Israel, and wins the trust and appreciation of senior political figures in Israel and abroad."