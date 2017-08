16:23 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Air-defense drill in the center of the country tomorrow The Air Force will conduct an air defense exercise tomorrow (Tuesday). During the exercise, a number of launches will be carried out from an Israel Defense Forces base in central Israel, during which explosions will be heard.



The IDF Spokesman emphasizes that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the training drill for 2017 and is intended to maintain the readiness and readiness of the forces.