Evangelical Christians lead protest at Waters concert

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of the Tennessee-based Proclaiming Justice to the Nations led a protest outside Roger Waters’s concert on Sunday night in Nashville. Dozens of Jews, Christians and other people of conscience stood outside the arena holding placards in support of Israel and against Waters's anti-Semitism. They were thanked by many concert-goers who had no idea that Waters had become the global ambassador of the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement against the modern Jewish state.

Cardoza-Moore said, "We sent a clear message to Roger Waters, that his anti-Semitism will not go unchallenged."