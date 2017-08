Around 14:30 a refrigerator fell on a man in the stairwell of one of the buildings on the on Mivtza Kadesh St. in Rishon Letzion.

United Hatzalah volunteers responded to the scene in an effort to treat the injured person. The volunteers reported that due to the nature of his injury, which included severe head trauma, emergency medical service teams were forced to pronounce his death at the scene of the incident. Police are investigating.

