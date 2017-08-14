Leading healthcare experts to gather for 'mHealth'

More than 500 healthcare and medical experts and entrepreneurs from more than 20 countries are set to come together for the mHealth Israel conference, to take place in September in Jerusalem.

The conference, which takes place across Israel September 9-14 with a range of events and symposia, will be capped by a keynote conference on September 14, at the Jerusalem Cinematheque just yards from the walls of the historic Old City of Jerusalem. It will include a commercial and innovation track, as well as a medical track, offering opportunity for networking, building cooperation, and examining best practices and the latest developments in the medical field.