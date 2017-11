14:50 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Israeli-born tennis semifinalist loses match Israeli-Canadian teen loses in semifinal match of Montreal tennis tournament. His opponent won the event. Read more ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 14, 02:50 PM, 8/14/2017