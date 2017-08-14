Bennett: Nasrallah will be 'destroyer of Lebanon'

Member of the political-security cabinet Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the threats made by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by saying, "The Israeli interest is to prevent another confrontation in Lebanon, so our new strategy is simple: Lebanon = Hezbollah, Hezbollah = Lebanon."

"Unlike the Second Lebanon War, this time we will not differentiate between the organization and the Lebanese state. This means that any attack by Hezbollah will lead to a mortal blow to the Lebanese state and its institutions. Nasrallah, who is looking to be portrayed as the 'defender of Lebanon', will become 'the destroyer of Lebanon'."

