Iran allots $520 million to Quds Force By a vote of 240 out of 244, the Iranian parliament passed a resolution calling for an increase of $ 520 million in the budget for the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force operating outside Iran, which is helping Assad's regime in Syria and the Iraqi regime in the war against ISIS. Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani sent a message to the American administration: "The Americans should know that this is only the first step we are taking in dealing with their terrorist activities and their adventures in the region."