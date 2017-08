12:09 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 New low: Haaretz writer compares haredi community to neo-Nazis Read more Haaretz writer indulges in old-fashioned haredi-baiting, comparing haredi community to neo-Nazis. ► ◄ Last Briefs