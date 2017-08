10:56 Reported News Briefs Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Av 22, 5777 , 14/08/17 Indictment: Planned shooting attack near Shechem The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against the residents of eastern Jerusalem Muhammad Abu Khadir, Abbas Salhi and Amru Ma'atuk. According to the indictment, the cell members met on several occasions and conspired to carry out attacks. Among other things, the defendants planned to carry out a shooting attack against Israeli vehicles traveling on the bypass road of Shechem and to place explosives on it. ► ◄ Last Briefs