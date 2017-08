Representatives of the Ministry of Environmental Protection are in the area of ​​the fire which broke out this morning at a diesel filtering facility at Paz Ashdod refinery.

The teams are assessing the effect of smoke on population centers. "Under the prevailing meteorological conditions, the smoke does not reach populated areas," they said.

Firefighting forces are working to control the fire. No injuries were reported.

(Credit: Itai Merez, City Associations - Ashdod)