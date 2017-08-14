North Korea has recalled top ambassadors for an emergency meeting amid tensions with the US, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
According to the report, the envoys include those to China, the UN, and Russia.
N Korea ambassadors recalled to Pyongyang
