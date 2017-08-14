An unidentified man walked up to three victims at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Wisconsin and fatally shot them, local law enforcement said Sunday night.
The shooter has not yet been arrested. The background to the shooting is, as yet, unclear.
News BriefsAv 22, 5777 , 14/08/17
3 shot dead at Great Lakes Dragaway
