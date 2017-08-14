Iranian official: No one will inspect our military centers

A senior Iranian military official stated that Iran will not allow any foreign states, especially the U.S., to visit the country's military centers.

"Both the great Iranian nation and the U.S. and the world should know that if there is only one demand in the whole world which will be rejected and if there is only one wish that will be taken to the grave, it is the Americans' demand to visit our military centers," Lieutenant Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Hossein Salami, said in a televised interview on Saturday.