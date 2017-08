Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday gave a speech marking the 11th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War and warned Israel against further military action in Lebanon.

"Any Israeli force that enters Lebanon will be met with a great defeat and humiliation compared to the last war," Nasrallah said. "Israel's goal in that war was to crush Hezbollah, but since then our power has only grown and the Israelis know it."