One of Venezuela’s most powerful leaders may have put out an order to kill Florida Senator Marco Rubio, the Miami Herald reported on Sunday, citing intelligence obtained by the U.S. last month.

Rubio has been a fervent critic of Venezuela. The report noted that federal authorities couldn’t be sure at the time if the uncorroborated threat was real, but they took it seriously enough that Rubio has been guarded by a security detail for several weeks in both Washington and Miami.