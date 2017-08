22:46 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5777 , 13/08/17 Av 21, 5777 , 13/08/17 'If Nasrallah attacks - all of Lebanon will be hit' Minister Yisrael Katz responded on Sunday evening to threats made by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. Writing on Twitter, Katz said, "Nasrallah, Iran's proxy, is threatening to attack Israel: not only ammonia, but also Dimona, and our answer is clear: Not only Dahiya, also Beirut. If he attacks - all of Lebanon will be hit." ► ◄ Last Briefs