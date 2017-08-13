Bennett: US leaders should condemn anti-Semitism

Minister Naftali Bennett has called on the government of the United States to condemn the manifestations of anti-Semitism seen in the weekend's white supremacist demonstrations.

Bennett said, "Nazi flags and symbols that are flown unobstructed in the US are not only harming the Jewish community and other minorities, but the humiliation of millions of American soldiers who paid with their lives to protect the US and the entire world from the Nazis. US leaders must condemn and denounce the manifestations of anti-Semitism seen in recent days."