Barak OK with PM's plan to bypass cabinet for war

Former prime minister Ehud Barak has responded positively to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to change the Basic Law on the Government so that the prime minister can declare war without cabinet approval.

Writing on Twitter, the former defense minister under Netanyahu said, "If the intention is to anchor in legislation the reality that is already happening (correctly), in which the cabinet (and not the full government) makes the decision - it's perfectly all right. It's much ado about nothing."