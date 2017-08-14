MK Ben Reuven to fight 'dangerous move'

Member of Knesset Eyal Ben-Reuven (Zionist Union) said, Sunday evening, that he will do everything possible to prevent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's intention to amend the Basic Law: The Government so that the prime minister can declare war without government approval.

The retired general called the amendment "a dangerous step that eliminates broad and vital consideration for declaring war," which he called "the most dramatic event in a country's life". Ben-Reuven also described the amendment as "another unilateral law whose harm to the future of the state of Israel can be serious." He concluded, "I think this is another attempt to distract from Netanyahu's shaky legal situation."